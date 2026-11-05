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Hegseth Expands National Guard in D.C. Amid Arrest Over “Finger Gun”
6 days ago
Amid reports that he may be on his way out, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has decided to expand the National Guard's presence in Washington, D.C. Politico, citing an October 29 memo, reports that Hegseth has authorized the National Guard to begin using Humvees, light medium tactical vehicles, several dozen marked police cars, and boats in the district—though there isn't a clear reason why.