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Celebrating Student Affairs at TC
6 days ago
With October marking Careers in Student Affairs Month, Teachers College hosted Amelia Parnell, President of NASPA–Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, for a day of engaging conversation and community building. Drawing students, faculty, alumni and student affairs professionals from New York and beyond, programming celebrated the field’s TC roots, explored the complexities of the profession and imagined its future.