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WATCH: Leaked surveillance footage shows alleged arson attempt at Senatobia Police Department
5 days ago
ABC24 has obtained new surveillance footage of the Saturday, Oct. 31, alleged arson attempt at the Senatobia Police Department. The video, originally shared by Darkhorse Press Mississippi, shows a person wearing all-black clothing entering the police station. Moments later, the alleged arsonist is seen pouring an accelerant on the station's lobby floor before going back outside. The person can then be seen reaching into the building through a broken window or door and lighting the accelerant on fire.