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hurricane-proof polycarbonate wraps resilient 24-hour public library in miami
By Julio C. Perez,6 days ago
Faced with the challenge of sheltering an automated 24-hour library from hurricanes, the design utilizes an ambiguous, geometric steel frame wrapped entirely in high-velocity polycarbonate paneling. 89TH STUDIO ENGINEERS HURRICANE-RESISTANT KIOSK IN NORTH MIAMI. Designed by 89th Studio, Le Petite Bibliothèque is a 264-sqft civic shelter sited in North Miami’s...