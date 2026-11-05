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More than a roof: Atlanta housing leaders examine how stable homes can transform families
By Gabi Hart,5 days ago
For families struggling with poverty, stable housing can be the foundation for economic independence, educational opportunity and a better future. Elected officials, researchers, housing authority leaders and nonprofit executives from 14 states and Washington, D.C., convened Oct. 29 at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta for “A Conversation on Housing, Poverty, and Family Outcomes.” Presented by The Integral Group and Coretto Associates, the discussion examined the history of public housing, its successes and shortcomings and how lessons from the past could shape policies that better serve families.