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Plans Submitted For Autumn Hall's Next Building
By Emma Dill, posted,6 days ago
Plans are taking shape for the next building in Autumn Hall, a master-planned, mixed-use development off Eastwood Road in Wilmington. Developers submitted plans to the city of Wilmington this week for a new office building at 1010 Salt Creek Loop Road. The three-story project, which plans call Autumn Hall Building 6, would have a footprint of nearly 22,000 square feet, according to Brian Eckel, a partner with Cape Fear Development.
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