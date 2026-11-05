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Nail Injuries
By Tim Taylor,6 days ago
Nov. 5, 2026 | They can be long or short, shiny and clean or dirty and in need of care. Some people chew on them endlessly while others pay very little attention to them at all. Human fingernails are made up of layers of tissue called keratin, which can also be found in your hair and skin. While the keratin cells are no longer living, which is why you can trim your fingernails and toenails, they represent formerly living cells that needed nutrients and proteins to survive. A nail injury can occur in any part of the nail, from the nail bed, the skin beneath the nail, to the cuticle, which is located at the base of the nail. Such injuries can occur when you smash your finger in a door, hit it with a hammer or any other heavy object, or cut it with a knife or sharp object. If you rely on a manicure for healthy-looking nails, never let your cuticles be removed as they seal the skin to the nail plate and removing them can lead to an infection.