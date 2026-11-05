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Police ask community to help locate missing Kirkland teen
By Andy Nystrom anystrom@soundpublishing.com,6 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Kirkland police are reaching out to the community to help locate a missing teen. Francisca Hunter, 15, was last seen at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the 112th block of Northeast 124th Street in Kirkland’s Totem Lake neighborhood, according to police and a Washington Missing Persons, Cold Cases & Unidentified poster.