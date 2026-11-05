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Bill Belichick again nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame after controversial 2026 omission
By Bernd Buchmasser,6 days ago
The longtime Patriots head coach is eligible for the Hall of Fame for a second year. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one step closer to righting some wrongs. After its selection committee controversially decided against longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his first year of eligibility, the 74-year-old is now nominated for induction for a second year.