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SPQR Stage Co. brings ‘Pumpin’ the Chihuahua’ to Somers Point
By Michael,3 days ago
SPQR Stage Co. presents Bill Sterritt’s dark comedy “Pumpin’ the Chihuahua” Nov. 14-15 and 21-22 at studio;space in Somers Point. The play follows Rey, a struggling Hollywood valet whose dreams of stardom collide with an unusual opportunity. After a mysterious producer tells him he resembles 1940s screen actress Maria Montez, Rey begins to see transformation as his escape from obscurity.