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Macy's Herald Square Stabbing Suspect Found Fit, Judge Restores Her Remand
By Mallory Decker,5 days ago
Nearly a year after a California tourist says she was stabbed inside a Macy's Herald Square bathroom while changing her baby's diaper, the woman accused of the attack appeared in a downtown Manhattan courtroom Wednesday, where a judge ordered her held in custody again after she was found fit to stand trial. Kerri Aherne, 44, had been hospitalized for psychiatric treatment for more than a year before prosecutors say she walked out and allegedly attacked a stranger inside the department store the same morning.