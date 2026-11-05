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The Jogger Who Pooped on People’s Lawns Is Getting Her Own True-Crime Special
By Lauren Conlin,5 days ago
Some mysteries are hard to crack…others are just a load of crap. We couldn’t help ourselves with that one, and you’ll see why. Nearly a decade after a Colorado Springs neighborhood was plagued by a mysterious female jogger who repeatedly defecated on residents’ lawns…one of the strangest unsolved mysteries is getting the true-crime treatment it deserves.