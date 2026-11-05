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Homegrown holiday magic: the cast of Merry Friendsmas reflects on set life and spreading cheer
By Dana Tilley,6 days ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Filmed right here in South Carolina, director Stacie Davis Hamilton’s holiday feature Merry Friendsmas brings warmth, laughter, and community spirit to the screen this season. We sat down with two of the film’s lead actors, who shared behind-the-scenes insights into stepping into character and...
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