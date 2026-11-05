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Karen Bass Concedes L.A. Mayoral Race to Nithya Raman
By Nina Kremer,6 days ago
Karen Bass conceded the Los Angeles mayoral election to City Councilwoman Nithya Raman on Thursday after a close race. “While this is not the outcome we hoped for, the people of Los Angeles have spoken. I have called Councilmember Nithya Raman to congratulate her on her victory, and I have committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition,” Bass wrote in a social media post on Thursday. “Moving this city forward is what Los Angeles needs from all of us. I love Los Angeles. I believe in Los Angeles. And I will continue to ensure the promise of a better life belongs to all of us.”