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Hempstead Flips Blue Again as Scianablo Claims Supervisor Win Over Ferretti
By Juliana Vance,2 days ago
Democrat Joseph Scianablo claimed victory late Tuesday night in the Hempstead Town supervisor's race, with Republican incumbent John Ferretti conceding, according to a town spokesman cited in the report. The result, if it holds, would mark only the second time in roughly 120 years that a Democrat has won the top job in the sprawling Long Island town, and it comes just a year after Ferretti beat Scianablo in the same contest.
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