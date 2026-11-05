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Polistina vows to seek re-election after Democratic wave in Atlantic County
By David Wildstein,6 days ago
A Republican state senator from a swing district hit hard by Tuesday’s wave election says he’s running again anyway. State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) faces two significant obstacles: a potentially tough climate for Republicans that could extend into 2027, and the certainty that Democratic powerhouse George E. Norcross III views his defeat as a top priority—for political and personal reasons.
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