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Columbus State University breaks ground on $22.2 million Pezold Center for Emergent Technology
By WTVM News Staff,6 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University broke ground on the Jack & JoRhee Pezold Center for Emergent Technology, a facility the university is working on to enhance regional STEM education and statewide workforce development. Ceremony moved indoors. The ceremony was moved indoors to the Elizabeth Bradley Turner Center because...