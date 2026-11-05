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Betfred to End Sponsorship of British Classics
By Bill Barber/Racing Post,6 days ago
Last week's budget has had its first major impact on British racing with the news that Betfred is set to end its sponsorship of the five British classics. Betfred chairman and co-founder Fred Done had warned that it would have to walk away from a verbal agreement to continue its sponsorship deals with the Jockey Club and Arena Racing Company if chancellor of the exchequer John Healey raised machine games duty in the budget.