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Proxima Dea Remains Unbeaten With VRC Oaks Victory
By Daniel Harrold/ANZ Bloodstock News,6 days ago
Unbeaten filly Proxima Dea extended her winning run to six Nov. 5 when creating history in the VRC Oaks (G1) at Flemington Racecourse. Heading into the race as the first unbeaten filly to line up in the 2,500-meter (about 1 9/16-mile) contest, the David Payne-trained daughter of Tarzino followed in the footsteps of her father to become a classic winner, and in dominant fashion, too.