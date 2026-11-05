undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flood warnings remain as Valley homeowners check property flood risk General news
By Kaley O'Kelley,6 days ago
PHOENIX — Water released from upstream dams is still moving through Valley rivers and normally dry channels after last weekend’s storms. The National Weather Service’s Thursday morning update included a flood warning for the Salt and Gila rivers through 2 p.m. Saturday. Other warnings covered different locations and had different expiration times. Check the latest National Weather Service alerts for current details. forecast.weather.gov.
1