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War Comes to NATO’s Black Sea Coast, and Shipping Starts Saying No
By Lori Ann LaRocco,5 days ago
By Lori-Ann LaRocco – Maritime experts warn that the westward spread of attacks between Russia and Ukraine, toward NATO coastlines, is now having commercial consequences. “The sinking of Contship Jet off Bulgaria last week has crystallized those concerns,” said Richard Meade, editor-in-chief of Lloyd’s List. “We understand that analysts are being approached over potential charter-party disputes, as some owners are essentially seeking to refuse orders to Romanian and Bulgarian ports. That suggests to me that the calculation is shifting from how much the risk costs to whether owners, charterers and crews are prepared to accept it at all.”