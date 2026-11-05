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GAME DAY: Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Notre Dame
3 days ago
November 6, 2026 - 7 p.m. | November 7, 2026 - 7 p.m.Pegula Ice Arena | University Park, Pa. This weekend marks the 44th and 45th meetings in the all-time series with Notre Dame holding the 22-14-7 advantage. The teams have split the series at Pegula evenly through the first 20 meetings with an 8-8-4 record, however, the Nittany Lions have won each of the last four games played in Hockey Valley and are unbeaten (5-0-2) in the last seven dating back to the 2023-24 campaign.