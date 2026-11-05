undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Attorney General Jackley, Brule County State’s Attorney Maule Announce One Person Arrested in Stabbing Death in Chamberlain
By Scott Colombe,6 days ago
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Brule County State’s Attorney Theresa Maule announce that one person has been arrested in the stabbing death of another man Sunday in Chamberlain. 18-year-old Michael Ottmo of Chamberlain has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated...