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New German UPC panels would ‘work directly against UPCA principle’: lobbyists assert in letter to UPC
By Olivia Sophie Rafferty,4 days ago
Since the UPC launched in June 2023, Germany-based UPC divisions have consistently held the highest share of patent infringement filings. While the overall load has decreased recently (from 78.4% in the period of June to December 2025, to 66% in the first quarter of 2026: May 15, 2026 ip fray article), the divisions in Munich, Dusseldorf, Mannheim, and Hamburg continue to dominate. Earlier this year, the UPC Presidium confirmed that its Munich Local Division (LD) and its Düsseldorf Local Division would be opening second panels to deal with their large case volumes.