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Rory McIlroy just showed us how to handle a rules controversy (hint: it's not hard)
By Shane Ryan,5 days ago
To catch you up, earlier Thursday at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, Rory McIlroy chunked a short pitch on the 12th hole and watched his ball roll back almost all the way to his feet. When he approached his ball, he placed the wedge behind it and clearly tamped down a clump of grass. When he removed the club, the grass stayed down—a textbook case of improving your lie/violating Rule 8.1. After the round, he was assessed a two-stroke penalty, turning his double bogey into a quad. Watch the video here: