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Thanksgiving in Park City: Your 2026 Dining Roundup
By Melissa Thomasma,2 days ago
Thanksgiving in Park City comes with a delicious decision: settle into a restaurant for the full feast or bring dinner home and claim the credit for a beautifully set table. Either way, the cooking can be someone else’s job. For Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, local restaurants are planning everything from turkey with all the trimmings to French-inspired dinners, generous buffets and ready-to-serve takeout.