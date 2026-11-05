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UPC Dusseldorf grants Dai Nippon Printing injunction against Zapp over OLED mask foil patent, rejects prior public use defense
By Mehnaz Khatoon,4 days ago
Context: Dai Nippon Printing, the Tokyo-based printing and electronics group, sued Zapp AG and Zapp Precision Metals GmbH at the UPC Dusseldorf Local Division (LD) in May 2025 over EP3805415 (“Metal plate for manufacturing deposition mask, method for manufacturing metal plate, deposition mask and method for manufacturing deposition mask”). Zapp is a German precision metals group, and its SuperClean Invar 36 foil is used by customers to make the deposition masks that form pixels in OLED displays. The patent limits the number of small foreign particles in an iron and nickel foil, because such particles disturb the holes etched into a mask.