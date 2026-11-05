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Rufus Byler goes offshore to learn the safety processes of Chevron energy production
By Aidan Treu,7 days ago
The excitement in many internships comes from entering a new world with seasoned professionals that can help launch fulfilling careers. For Slippery Rock University student Rufus Byler, that world included flying in helicopters and working on offshore energy production platforms and drillships. Byler, a senior safety management major from Hadley,...