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Atlanta Landlord Fights $140M Fire Death Verdict Before Georgia Supreme Court
By Rohit Mehta,6 days ago
A $140 million jury verdict over a tenant's fiery death at a troubled Atlanta apartment complex is now in the hands of the Georgia Supreme Court, which heard arguments over whether to restore the massive award against the landlord of Venetian Hills Apartments. The case centers on George Hughes, a 63-year-old tenant who died when fire tore through his unit on Campbellton Road in 2017, in a building that lacked smoke detectors, fire alarms and a sprinkler system.
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