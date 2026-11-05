undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
IBCA releases updated Indiana lists of 1,000-point career scorers
By statelinesportsnetwork,5 days ago
IBCA releases updated Indiana lists of 1,000-point career scorers. (11-5-26) The lists are of Indiana high school basketball 1,000-point career scorers, as compiled by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. There are two lists attached, one for boys and one for girls, as the 2026-27 season begins. These lists are updated through the conclusion of the 2025-26 season (with some updates from April through October) for players who competed for IHSAA-member schools (or schools that now are IHSAA members).