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Southwestern Academy Students and Staff Show Off Their Halloween Costumes
By ArticlePhotos courtesy of SOUTHWESTERN ACADEMY,6 days ago
Southwestern Academy kicked off its Halloween festivities with a lively costume contest, as students and staff dressed up in their most creative and imaginative costumes. Judges recognized students in several categories, including Most Original, Best Group Costume, Cutest Costume and more. But the Halloween fun didn’t stop there. The school has more spooky celebrations to share in Part 2: Halloween Antics.