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Commencement Weekend 2027: Date depends on NBA playoff schedule; events will take place beginning Friday, May 14
6 days ago
Congratulations to our students who will graduate in May 2027! Marquette University looks forward to honoring your many accomplishments. . Marquette’s 146th undergraduate and graduate Commencement ceremonies will be held either Saturday, May 15, 2027, or Sunday, May 16, 2027, at Fiserv Forum, located at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee. As has been the case in recent years, the exact date is not yet known because it is dependent upon a potential NBA playoffs schedule. So that families can plan, the university is sharing anticipated schedules for Commencement Weekend below.