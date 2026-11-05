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Our Eugene nonprofit lost a $75,000 grant. What happened next was incredible. | Letter to the editor
By Letters to the Editor,6 days ago
Lookout Eugene-Springfield reported in September about Shift Community Cycles’ effort to raise $75,000 to keep our Free Bikes 4 Kidz program going next year. In the weeks since, the community answered in a way we will never forget. We have heard stories from so many about what a bicycle means to the kids, youth and adults in our community.
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