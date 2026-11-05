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A Locals Guide to the Holiday Season in Cook County
By Visit Cook County Team,3 days ago
Whatever you're looking for this holiday season Cook County has you covered. Whether it’s holiday events, shopping local markets, cutting down your own tree in the Superior National Forest (did you know you can do that??) The holiday cheer and spirit is high up in the Northwoods. Holiday parades, tree lightings, craft markets, and more- we have it all this holiday season and cannot wait to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit with you!