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Families enjoy spooky fun at Luskin Orthopaedic Institute’s
6 days ago
Halloween came early on Oct. 28 at Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children as more than 450 guests joined the fifth annual Ozzie’s Spooktacular, a family-friendly celebration with costumes, candy, games and Halloween spirit. Hosted by LuskinOIC’s dragon mascot, Ozzie, the event brought patients, families and volunteers together for a memorable evening on the institute’s Downtown Los Angeles campus. Highlights included a costume parade, a Trunk-or-Treat extravaganza, carnival games, arts and crafts, candied apples and lots of candy. In its fifth year, Ozzie’s Spooktacular has become a tradition for LuskinOIC, giving children and families an evening to have fun, make memories and celebrate Halloween together. Founded in 1911, Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children is a pediatric orthopedic institute providing world-class musculoskeletal care to children regardless of their family’s ability to pay or immigration status. For information, visit luskinoic.org.