undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Riker Danzig Adds Shur as Financial Services Partner
By Michael A. Toglia,2 days ago
Riker Danzig announced that Paul H. Shur has joined the Firm as a Partner in its Financial Services Group. With over three decades of transactional and litigation-based commercial finance experience, Shur represents banks and privately-held financial institutions across a broad range of asset-based lending and debt restructuring. His practice also encompasses letters of credit, title insurance defense, and real estate-secured transactions, with an emphasis on the Uniform Commercial Code.