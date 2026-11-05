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Sixth Street Refinances Existing Credit Facility with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
By Michael A. Toglia,2 days ago
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has completed a refinancing with funds managed by Sixth Street that lowers its borrowing costs, improves near-term liquidity, extends its debt maturity, and increases financial and operational flexibility. The transaction retires Arrowhead’s existing $400 million Sixth Street facility at a $68 million discount to the contractual minimum repayment amount and establishes a new $400 million Sixth Street senior secured term loan facility bearing interest at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 5.50%.