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Mountain Ridge Capital Provides $44MM Credit Facility to E-Commerce Outdoor Gear Retailer
By Michael A. Toglia,2 days ago
Mountain Ridge Capital (MRC) closed a $44 million senior secured credit facility, including a seasonal overadvance, to an e-commerce retailer of high-performance optics, tactical gear and outdoor sporting goods sold through its leading online marketplace. The MRC facility was used to refinance existing senior debt and will be utilized for...