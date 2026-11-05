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Touring Grandly — The Ferrari 250 LM
By Karl Ludvigsen,4 days ago
At the Paris Salon in October of 1963 Ferrari unveiled the closed-roofed production version of its V-12-powered open racer, the 250 P. Named the 250 Le Mans or, more familiarly, 250 LM, either way it was dynamite. Booked to take the place of the famous 250 GTO, it was every centimeter the 250 P with a lid on. Manifestly, no Grand Touring car could live with it on the same stretch of racetrack.