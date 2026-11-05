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Avantus Increases Corporate Credit Facility to $1.28B, Adds Five New Lenders
By Michael A. Toglia,2 days ago
Avantus, a leading developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar and storage projects, has further upsized its corporate credit facility, increasing total commitments to $1.28 billion. The expanded facility builds on the $1.05 billion facility the company closed in August 2026. The additional capacity adds momentum to Avantus’ independent power...