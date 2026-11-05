undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
More bike lanes in the suburbs? This group is gaining ground.
By Bill Lindeke,6 days ago
If you live in the suburbs, trying to find safe streets for bicycling and walking can make you feel like Don Quixote, alone in a sea of opposition. But in the west metro suburbs, there’s a new hope dawning. Since June 2025, a cadre of advocates called the West Metro Active Transportation Alliance (WMATA – not to be confused with the other WMATA), has been holding monthly meetings and hosting events to build common cause around better sidewalks and bike lanes.