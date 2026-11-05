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Canada, USA unveil generic women's World Championship jerseys amid rights dispute
By Sean O'Leary,5 days ago
Canada and the United States revealed the generic jerseys they'll wear at the upcoming women's World Championship as the two countries negotiate a commercial rights dispute with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). The jerseys are manufactured by True Hockey, which announced an agreement with the IIHF to supply jerseys...