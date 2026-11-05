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Daily shows bring thrill and magic to South Georgia State Fair
By Camille Syed,5 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With four days left of the South Georgia State Fair, Morning Break got a live look at the thrilling stunts and magic tricks people can enjoy. Host Camille Syed saw magic tricks from Savannah Exchange Club President and magician Magic Marc Dunston. He has shows on Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM, 3:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM.