undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Traffic to shift to new lanes on N.C. 211 in Hoke County
By Staff Report, posted,6 days ago
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will shift traffic along a portion of N.C. 211 in Hoke County onto newly constructed lanes starting next week. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Nov. 10, weather permitting, crews will begin shifting traffic in both directions on N.C. 211 from approximately 1 mile east of Ashemont Road to Ivey Street onto the newly constructed lanes. The traffic shift is expected to be fully completed by 4 p.m.
1