undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LULO Kitchen Bringing Latin American Flavors and Fresh, Mindful Dining to Crocker Park
4 days ago
WESTLAKE, OH (October 22, 2026): Crocker Park will welcome LULO Kitchen to its dining lineup, introducing a locally owned Latin American restaurant concept that goes beyond fresh, thoughtfully prepared food to deliver a vibrant, culturally inspired dining experience. Anticipated opening this winter, the restaurant will be LULO Kitchen’s second full-service Northeast Ohio location and the group’s fourth overall concept, alongside LULO Cafe locations. The Crocker Park location joins its original flagship restaurant in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.
1