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RMS Integrates With TrustYou to Unify Hotel Guest Data and Support More Personalized Stays
6 days ago
As the hospitality industry looks for ways to overcome fragmented guest data, RMS, a leading hospitality platform for hotels, motels, serviced apartments, short-term rentals and campgrounds, has announced a new integration with TrustYou, an AI-powered Customer Data Platform. The integration enables hospitality operators to bring guest information from multiple systems...