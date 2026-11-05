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Top Tips: Will November yield signs cause turn in grain market?
By Bruce Blythe,6 days ago
USDA’s Crop Production and Supply and Demand updates next week promise to influence corn and soybean market direction for the rest of the year. Lately, that direction has been mostly straight down. Will USDA throw beleaguered bulls a lifeline? This week’s edition of Top Tips details expectations for yield adjustments, along with ideas on managing pricey inputs and a tight-margin outlook for 2027.