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Arts Council of Fayetteville | Cumberland County spotlights four local artists with “2-4-6” exhibit
By Staff Report, posted,6 days ago
The Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County is proud to announce its latest exhibition, 2-4-6. Emerging from the Arts Council’s Local Artist Spotlight Gallery program, 2-4-6 brings community and collaboration to the forefront through an innovative formula: “2 words, 4 artists, 6 songs.”. Four regional artists will self-curate their...