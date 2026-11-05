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Recipe: Sicilian Winter Squash Pasta With Saffron and Toasted Breadcrumbs
By Margie Raimondo,6 days ago
In Sicily, zucca refers to several varieties of pumpkin and winter squash. Butternut squash is the easiest to find and develops a naturally sweet, velvety texture when roasted. If chefs can find kabocha or red kuri squash, both offer a richer flavor and are wonderful traditional alternatives. The toasted breadcrumbs, known as muddica atturrata, add a delicious crunch and are often called “the poor man’s Parmesan” in Sicilian cooking.