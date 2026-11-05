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KREI Newsmakers, Deanna Bannister, Health Educator for the St. Francois County Health Center, 11/5/2026
5 days ago
Deanna Bannister, Health Educator for the St. Francois County Health Center, talked about Diabetes awareness month, proper diets to fight diabetes, the importance of carbohydrates, different foods that help fight hypertension, the “plate” method of dieting, and where to get more information during the 11/5/2026 KREI Newsmakers Show with Mike Ramsey.